One civilian killed, three others wounded in Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, May 21. /TASS/. A woman died and three people sustained wounds in a Ukrainian drone attack on a car in the settlement of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Tuesday.

"A kamikaze drone attacked a moving car with a driver and three passengers inside. The incident occurred close to the checkpoint of the settlement of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorodsky district. Most regrettably, there is one fatality: a woman died of wounds on the spot as a result of the explosion," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Three members of the woman’s family received wounds, he added.