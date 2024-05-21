DONETSK, May 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will be prolonging the moratorium on presidential elections in Ukraine on and on until his physical elimination by the West, Yelena Shishkina, a member of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s legislature, has told TASS. According to the Constitution of Ukraine, the powers of Zelensky, elected in 2019, expired on May 21, 2024.

"From my point of view of a lawyer, initially Zelensky has no legal presidential status," said Shishkina, a member of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights. "He lacked it in 2019, and he has none today. It is clear that the Verkhovna Rada and the president adjusted decrees and laws to the moratorium on elections, but all this is very, very fishy. Ukraine's armed aggression against Donbass has continued since 2014, but for some reason martial law has been introduced only now. I believe that Zelensky, of course, will prolong the moratorium on elections. Until the moment of his physical elimination by his own masters - the United States. This is how I see his fate," Shishkina said.

She added that Ukraine had seen usurpation of power - but not by Zelensky, who is not an independent political figure, but by the West.

"Ukraine is under the external control of the collective West. Power has been usurped there and not a trace is left of any constitutional rights or human rights," she said.