Kiev recognizes regular arms supplies won’t tip balance on frontline — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is beginning to realize that even if it does get regular arms deliveries again, it will not change the situation on the battlefield, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There is a growing realization that even if regular deliveries of military products are somehow restored, it still will not help Ukrainian forces change the dynamics at the frontline in any way," the Kremlin official said. "This is becoming all the more clear and, certainly, does not add any confidence or balance to the Kiev regime’s reasoning," he added.

Peskov stressed that the situation the Ukrainian soldiers find themselves in is "rather difficult." "Despite all the promised assistance, it is not flowing as they want," he said.