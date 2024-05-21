Kremlin finds US reaction to ICC’s demand for Netanyahu arrest warrant 'curious'

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Washington's reaction to the request of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is quite curious, and Moscow is monitoring the situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"You know, we are not a party to the ICC, so we do not fall under the jurisdiction of this court," the spokesman said. "But on the whole, the situation is more than curious in terms of the US reaction and readiness to use sanction methods even with regard to the ICC. Quite curious. So, on the one hand, we [Russia] do not support it, but on the other hand, of course, we are monitoring the situation," he added.

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said earlier that American lawmakers are considering the possibility of introducing sanctions against the ICC in case it issues an arrest warrant for Netanyahu.