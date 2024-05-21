Medvedev warns 'neutral' countries against participating in Swiss summit on Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The countries that now have a neutral status will side with the criminal Kiev regime in case of participation in the Swiss conference on Ukraine, this will have an impact on their relations with Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Due to various reasons, some of the neutral countries have to respond to such invitations (the Swiss conference - TASS) not to ruin relations with major players. But they also must understand that participation in such an odious event, whether they want it or not, means they are abandoning the equidistant stand and taking sides right with the Bandera political regime [in Kiev]," Medvedev wrote on his X page in English.

He pointed out that no matter how well-intentioned these countries are, they will end up playing by the rules set by the neo-Nazis in Kiev. "It reminds me of an attempt to negotiate separatist peace with the Nazis made by well-known Allen Dulles and his colleagues in 1945 in Bern," the official pointed out.

Medvedev concluded that such actions "will be duly evaluated by Russia, and will definitely influence our relations in the future." "We will remember that," he warned.

Switzerland plans to hold a conference on Ukraine in the Burgenstock area on June 15-16. The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said earlier that Bern had invited more than 160 delegations to the conference on Ukraine, including from the G7, the G20 and BRICS countries. According to Swiss officials, Russia has not been invited.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia will not ask to participate in the conference if it is not wanted there. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, holding the conference in Switzerland is a "road leading nowhere" and Moscow does not see the West's desire to do business in a fair manner. At the same time, Russia has repeatedly stressed that Moscow has never refused to settle the conflict with Kiev through peace talks.