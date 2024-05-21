Liberation of LPR’s Belogorovka to expand Russian offensive — expert

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The liberation of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) is a serious tactical success of the Russian armed forces, which will allow to expand the offensive actions for further liberation of the territories, Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor-in-chief of Russia’s National Defense magazine, told TASS.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the complete liberation of Belogorovka by the Russian military.

"This is an important tactical success, which allows us to approach one of the special military operation goals: the complete liberation of Russia’s new regions," the expert said. According to his assessment, the liberation of Belogorovka will make it possible to carry out preparations for further operations to liberate the new regions and "expand offensive actions."

"In this case, it allows to put pressure on Ukrainian positions in order to finally establish control over the entire territory [of Russia's new regions], in particular the LPR, as an integral part of Russia," the analyst explained.