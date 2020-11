Trump expects US election issue to be taken to Supreme Court

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took the lead in the state of Pennsylvania after processing of 98% of the ballots, Fox News reported Friday.

According to Fox News, Biden has secured 3,295,319 votes, while his Republican rival Donald Trump has garnered 3,289,725, lagging behind by 5,594 votes.