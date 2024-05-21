US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace ten times in past day — deputy chief

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area ten times during the past day, Yury Popov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of Rafale, and a pair of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, ten times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, two violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

He also said that two shelling attacks on positions of Syrian government troops by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) were reported during the day on the Idlib governorate in the Idlib de-escalation zone.