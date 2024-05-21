IAEA’s Grossi to visit Kaliningrad May 28 to discuss ZNPP — Russian envoy

VIENNA, May 21. /TASS/. The director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, will visit Kaliningrad on May 28 to discuss the situation at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) with a Russian interdepartmental delegation, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, has told TASS.

"In all likelihood another meeting between IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi and members of his team with the Russian interdepartmental delegation under the Rosatom state corporation’s CEO Alexey Likhachev will take place in Kaliningrad in a week, on May 28. The consultations will be devoted entirely to the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP," Ulyanov said.

Technical and substantive aspects of the forthcoming exchange of views are being worked on.

In March, Grossi visited Sochi, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The IAEA’s chief called for the maximum military restraint around the ZNPP. The two sides also discussed Russia's cooperation with the IAEA in general and mentioned projects in various countries.