{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Putin keeps government core intact and Blinken gives Kiev NATO assurances

Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 15th
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Taking a look at the new, and mostly old, Putin administration and Russian government; US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reassures Kiev of its NATO future; and Israel expands operation in southern Gaza. These stories topped Wednesday's newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Vedomosti: Vladimir Putin maintains continuity in government, administration going forward

President Vladimir Putin, who assumed office for the fifth time on May 7, finished setting up his new team a week later, keeping it mostly intact. There were only targeted replacements - just five people took on new roles in the government and six fresh faces - in the presidential administration, Vedomosti writes.

Read also
Putin appoints Russian new government

On the whole, the presidential administration founded in 2016 and the government put in place in 2020 remain, with minor changes being made in connection to Russia’s military special operation, according to the newspaper.

However, Vedomosti insiders are mainly focused on other appointments - Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov was promoted to First Deputy Chairman, while Andrey Belousov, who had previously been First Deputy Prime Minister, was transferred to the Ministry of Defense.

"The issue of supplying the army lies not simply in the sphere of state expenditures as such, but in the ability of the economy to provide a high-quality supply of both military-industrial complex products and civilian products for the needs of the participants of the military special operation," an expert at RANEPA Dmitry Zemlyansky told the newspaper. "Both Belousov and Manturov, on the one hand, know the real state of the economy better than others <...> On the other hand, they see all the pros and cons of government support measures for Russian industry," he added.

That said, Vedomosti’s sources do not rule out that more changes may be on the way after a more detailed assessment of other areas.

 

Izvestia: Blinken gives Ukraine assurances of bringing it into NATO

During his unannounced visit to Kiev, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington remains committed to Ukraine’s NATO membership and will eventually bring it into the alliance. Meetings with Ukraine’s top brass are taking place amid a difficult situation for the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kharkov region, where Russian forces have gone on the offensive, which the diplomat described as a crucial moment, Izvestia writes. The situation is deteriorating for Kiev, and experts believe that the United States will not be able to provide Ukraine with anything more than moral support.

Read also
Blinken arrives in Kiev to discuss US aid to Ukraine — Reuters

Blinken’s trip is scheduled to last two days. On May 14 the diplomat met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. According to the media, Blinken’s primary mission is to demonstrate Washington’s firm commitment to Ukraine’s defense, and the visit itself is intended to send a strong signal of support to the Kiev regime. The State Department stated that the visit would focus on the United States’ recent military assistance and its role in helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces turn things around in the special military operation zone.

Taking into account the purpose of Blinken’s trip, Zelensky wasted no time using the meeting to try to speed up the flow of US aid, especially in the form of Patriot air defense systems, Izvestia writes.

Amid the current situation, Blinken’s visit appears to be little more than an attempt to lend minimum moral support to the Kiev regime during a time of despair. According to Peter Kuznick, Professor of History and Director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, the United States has little to offer Ukraine at this point.

However, the main direction of US diplomacy toward Kiev can be seen in the fact that the US is pushing for the adoption of a new, more strict mobilization law in Ukraine, according to Izvestia.

 

Vedomosti: Israel expands combat zone in southern Gaza

On May 14, the Israeli military attacked the eastern districts of Rafah in the Gaza Strip and is now cleansing the region of Hamas militants, according to the Israel Defense Forces’ press service. The army also conducted a military operation in the city of Jabalia in the north of the enclave, which has been under Israeli control since last October, Vedomosti writes. According to the report, the Israeli air force targeted more than 100 Hamas locations in the Gaza Strip, killing "dozens of militants."

The Israeli army entered eastern Rafah districts despite US requests not to conduct an operation in the city. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on NBC that a full-fledged Israeli military assault on the city would not finish off Hamas. According to Israeli sources, six battalions of Palestinian terrorists remain in the Gaza Strip, four of which are based in Rafah.

NBC reported, citing two unnamed White House officials, that Israel has deployed "enough military forces" to Rafah’s borders to allow them to expand the area of operation in the city, but it remains unclear whether Israel has made a final decision regarding the start, timing, and scope of the invasion.

The Israeli military will continue to expand the combat zone in Rafah, researcher at the Higher School of Economics Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies Lev Sokolshchik told Vedomosti. He believes that continuing the conflict allows the government to take the focus off of domestic problems, relieving opposition pressure. "The scale and intensity of hostilities will be determined by the country’s military capability, international dynamics surrounding the conflict, and Palestinian resistance. There is a possibility of escalation at the regional level," the expert said.

The US, however, is not interested in escalating the confrontation, Sokolshchik noted, as this would damage Washington’s image and pull the US into a pointless war amid the presidential campaign.

At the same time, the analyst noted that if the Israeli army carries out a wide-scale invasion of Rafah, Washington will show restraint in its reaction, but will certainly not be happy.

 

Izvestia: Georgia adopts new law on foreign agents amid strong public opposition

Georgia has adopted a law on foreign agents. On the day of the document’s third reading, representatives from European countries came to Tbilisi to discuss it, but Georgian leaders declined to meet with them. Meanwhile, the opposition resumed street rallies in Georgia’s capital. Experts told Izvestia they believe that the West will continue to apply pressure on Tbilisi, with an eye toward disrupting the delicate balance of relations that has been established between Georgia and Russia, while the opposition will attempt to escalate protests.

Read also
Georgian parliament approves foreign agents bill in third reading

Under the new law, legal non-profits and media outlets that receive more than 20% of their financing from abroad must be registered. In addition, they must declare their revenues. This is the only requirement in the document, making it substantially less stringent than the American FARA (Foreign Agent Registration Act), the newspaper writes.

Throughout the bill’s consideration, there were street protests in which authorities used special equipment on multiple occasions. Participants in the rallies claim that the law is identical to the Russian one, despite the fact that such acts exist not only in Russia but also in the US, Australia, the UK, Israel, and China.

Western governments have already cautioned Tbilisi about potential challenges in its European integration as a result of the law’s adoption. However, there appears to be no consensus on this subject within the EU. According to Politico, EU member countries attempted to reach an agreement on a united statement condemning the Georgian measure, but Hungary, along with Slovakia, opposed it.

According to Vadim Mukhanov, head of the Caucasus department at IMEMO RAS, the bill is unlikely to disrupt relations with Russia. But international pressure on the Georgian government may force its hand, he added "If pressure is applied before the elections scheduled for fall 2024 and brings some results, then, of course, this will affect bilateral relations," the expert told Izvestia.

 

Kommersant: Potential EU restrictions cast shadow on Russian LNG trade

The EU’s proposed limits on the transshipment of Russian LNG in European ports for re-export to third countries will have a detrimental impact on 11.8 mln tons of contractual obligations at Novatek’s Yamal LNG project, Kommersant writes. If the measure is approved before the end of June, the plant may be obliged to declare force majeure on these volumes. Buyers from China and India will be the most affected, and these supplies will most likely have to be sold on the European spot market, resulting in an increase in Russian LNG imports to the continent, analysts believe.

Victor Katona from Kpler believes that by limiting transshipments rather than prohibiting LNG imports from Russia, Europe is directly contributing to the retention of Yamal LNG shipments on the continent. The conditions of bilateral contracts, including their amendment, are being negotiated between Novatek and its partners, so the new set of penalties will not impede direct shipments to Europe, he told Kommersant.

The expert believes that the Chinese CNPC would face the most restrictions because its contract, which runs until 2038, requires the most transshipments to maintain its LNG flow of 3 mln tons per year. According to the expert, Novatek will most likely amend the contract terms, and Chinese buyers would engage in regional swaps.

According to independent analyst Alexander Sobko, a substantial portion of Yamal LNG supplies are connected to European corporations, thus any limitations mostly affect these companies, which also explains why there have been no sanctions on Russian LNG for a long time.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: New Russian government taking shape and Georgia's path to EU gets cloudy
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 14th
Read more
Sea-launched Bulava ICBM accepted for service in Russian Armed Forces
Currently, Russia’s Northern and Pacific Fleets operate seven strategic subs of this type built by the Sevmash Shipyard in Russia’s northwest
Read more
Switzerland conference on Ukraine aims to issue ultimatum to Russia — Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov stressed that "the conference has long been the talk of all those who are trying to defeat Russia on the battlefield"
Read more
Picking China for Putin’s first visit reflects 'personal chemistry' with Xi Jinping — aide
"This tradition is a clear evidence of the high level of bilateral relations and priority attention, paid to the Russian-Chinese partnership by both sides," Yury Ushakov noted
Read more
Press review: Putin keeps government core intact and Blinken gives Kiev NATO assurances
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 15th
Read more
State Duma approves Mikhail Mishustin as Chairman of Russian Government
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin thanked State Duma lawmakers for approving his candidacy for the prime minister’s office
Read more
Air defenses down two HARM missiles, two Hammer air bombs over Belgorod Region
Five UAVs were wiped out over the Kursk Region and three drones were intercepted over the Bryansk Region
Read more
Putin appoints Russian new government
This is the first Russian government formed under the new procedure envisaged by the 2020 constitutional amendment
Read more
Capital flow from Russia to Central Asia to intensify 'anti-sanctions immunity' — expert
Central Asian countries expect an increase in Russia’s economic presence in the region, Rustam Khaydarov said
Read more
PM Mishustin to chair first meeting of Russia’s new cabinet
The meeting’s agenda includes a lot of financial issues
Read more
Putin announces plans to promote Intervision song contest
"China is the key partner in this project, which aims to spread and popularize national song schools," he noted
Read more
Law banning import of Russian uranium to US wreaks havoc on system — expert
Speaking about numerous statements on allocation of financing for the creation of additional capacities on uranium enrichment, it is unclear what is behind those statements, editor-in-chief of the Geoenergetika.ru online magazine Boris Martsinkevich noted
Read more
Blinken arrives in Ukraine amid nervousness over special military op — Kremlin
According to a statement released earlier by the US State Department press service, Antony Blinken intends to discuss the situation on the battlefield and issues of military support to Kiev
Read more
50 Russians killed, nearly 190 wounded in Ukraine’s shelling attacks in past week
According to Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik, Ukrainian troops used foreign-made drones, Czech-, Turkish-, and US-made projectiles, including ATACMS missiles
Read more
US Congress has evidence of Biden family’s involvement in terrorism — Ukrainian politician
Andrey Derkach pointed out that "the criminal case that was initiated against Burisma was being actively investigated under [Ukrainian] Prosecutor General [Viktor] Shokin [in 2014-2016]"
Read more
Russia-China relations reach highest-ever level, getting increasingly stronger — Putin
Trade relations between Moscow and Beijing are developing at a fast pace, the Russian President noted
Read more
China, Turkey could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks — former Czech president
According to Milos Zeman, a ceasefire must be reached first
Read more
Putin-Xi meeting to be held in '1+4' format on each side — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the meeting will take place after a gala concert dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries and the opening of the Years of Culture of Russia and China
Read more
Shoigu to oversee Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, not head it — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that the service is headed by Dmitry Shugayev
Read more
Putin to visit China May 16-17 — Kremlin
The visit to China will be Putin’s first foreign visit after his re-election as the Russian president, and, as Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier, will be a "reciprocal step to the first official visit of President Xi Jinping which took place last year also following his re-election"
Read more
Russian troops destroy over 16,000 armored vehicles in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russian troops improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Federal Protective Service begins testing newest anti-drone systems
FSO Director Dmitry Kochnev pointed out that the agency seeks to study the newest technical solutions, "which the enemy attempts to use," taking the seriousness and credibility of threats into consideration
Read more
Top Russian diplomat to visit Astana on May 20-21 for SCO Foreign Ministers Council
Maria Zakharova noted that the top diplomats "will discuss the current state and prospects of the organization’s further development as well as the pressing issues of the international and regional agenda"
Read more
Europeans go for broke seeing risk of collapse for Kiev in special op situation — Kremlin
According to Peskov, currently, "the moment is crucial."
Read more
Blinken’s visit to Kiev shows US concerned over Ukrainian failures on frontline — diplomat
"He sang a song, ate some pizza and left," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Air defenses shoot down several air targets over Belgorod region — governor
Vyacheslav Gladkov said that in the village of Krasny Oktyabr in the Belgorodsky district windows were smashed and roofs and facades damaged in three private households
Read more
Kiev reports difficult situation in Kharkov region
This direction has been strengthened, Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
Russian troops liberate Bugrovatka community in Kharkov Region over past day
Russian forces improved their frontline positions and inflicted casualties on ten Ukrainian army brigades in the Donetsk area where the enemy lost more than 520 troops over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Ukrainian commanders trading blame with each other over defeats near Kharkov — NYT
Many in Ukraine reportedly believe that their country’s situation in the conflict with Russia has significantly worsened
Read more
Heads of economic agencies, Roscosmos to join Russia’s delegation in China
Yury Ushakov noted that he would also join the delegation, and apart from him the presidential administration will be represented by deputy heads of the presidential administration Maksim Oreshkin and Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Russia, China want to be at forefront of establishing democratic world order — Lavrov
According to Sergey Lavrov, the West speaks about democracy "only when it wants to interfere into domestic affairs of any country"
Read more
Western strikes on Yemen have no excuse — Russia’s ambassador to UN
Vasily Nebenzya also noted the failure of attempts "to justify this aggression by Security Council Resolution 2722 or by references to the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter"
Read more
Specialized anti-drone units set up within Russian Federal Guard Service
According to Russia’s Federal Guard Service Director Dmitry Kochnev, the service has been working in the area of drone suppression since 2012
Read more
Russian air defenses down several projectiles near Sevastopol, Belbek airfield
The city’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev noted that there had been no reports of damage to civilian infrastructure
Read more
US to reassess ties with Georgia if foreign agents bill becomes law — White House
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to preview any actions that the US could take
Read more
US, EU divided on how to use frozen Russian assets — newspaper
According to The New York Times, European countries "would like to transfer them to Ukraine yearly or biannually," while the US wants "to find a way to get more money to Ukraine more quickly"
Read more
West must accept responsibility for Ukraine crisis, engage in peace talks — Maduro
Nicolas Maduro stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is enjoying his greatest political power over the last 20 years" while Russia "beat sanctions in the economic war" and bolstered its economy
Read more
Some Westerns consider large-scale military conflict possible — intelligence service
According to Sergey Naryshkin, "this could happen if the so-called Western bloc considers it, firstly, profitable for itself and, secondly, sufficiently safe"
Read more
Formidable Sarmat: Satan’s successor that can pierce any defense
TASS’ military analyst fills us in on one of the greatest secrets of Russia’s defense industry
Read more
US not ready for conflict with Russia, Americans don't want it — former Virginia senator
Richard Black stressed that in the event of a shift to the Democrats following the results of the November elections in the lower house of Congress, Jeffries could take the post of Speaker, the third most important position in the US government hierarchy
Read more
Nominee for Russian defense chief urges need to outpace Ukrainian army in technology
"It is necessary to generalize the experience of applying new technologies and, correspondingly, test new forms and methods of warfare," Andrey Belousov added
Read more
Russia to join ranks of top four global economies — presidential decree
The government is tasked to present eleven new National Projects by September 1 of this year
Read more
Putin, Xi to sign document on closer bilateral partnership — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the 30-page document will "note the special nature of our bilateral relations, outline ways for the further development of the entire spectrum of bilateral ties"
Read more
Russia seeking comprehensive, just settlement of Ukraine conflict — Putin
"Such negotiations must take into account the interests of all countries involved in the conflict, including Russia's," the Russian President pointed out
Read more
Share of Russia’s oil supplies to China and India up by 1 p.p. in March — OPEC
China's oil imports in March increased by 4% compared to February and amounted to 11.6 million barrels per day, according to OPEC estimates
Read more
Putin calls on new cabinet to do their job earnestly
"We have a lot to do," Russian President added
Read more
Russia, OIC to combat Islamophobia, Russophobia worldwide — top diplomat
Sergey Lavrov asserted that Russia is a consistent supporter of shaping a more fair and democratic multipolar world order based on the principles of the UN Charter
Read more
Supply of munitions for special military operation currently sufficient — Zolotov
Viktor Zolotov also said the National Guard had started to take delivery of heavy equipment
Read more
Head of Main Personnel Directorate of Russia’s Defense Ministry Yuri Kuznetsov detained
A search was conducted at both Kuznetsov's job and his home, other specifics about the criminal case have not been revealed, law enforcement agencies told TASS
Read more
Cost of BREST fast reactor construction estimated at $1.3 bln, says Rosatom
The high cost of the project is particularly due to the growth of prices for materials
Read more
UNSC meeting on Western weapons supplies to Kiev to be held on May 20 — Russian mission
"We will respond to the Westerners," Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
Putin gives interview to Xinhua news agency ahead of China visit
Putin will make the highest-level state visit to China on May 16-17
Read more
Palestine Red Crescent Society warns of looming famine in Gaza Strip
The PRCS called on the international community to urgently intervene and pressure the Israeli authorities
Read more
Press review: New Russian government taking shape and Georgia's path to EU gets cloudy
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 14th
Read more
Russian tech firm develops portable EW system to shield assault teams from drones
One system suppresses munition-dropping drones, creating a dome of 250-300 meters and shielding an assault group while the other suppresses FPV drones
Read more
Russian Su-25 attack aircraft wipe out Ukrainian equipment, personnel over past day
After employing air-launched munitions, the pilots performed a missile evasion maneuver, fired flares and returned to their airfield, it said
Read more
Georgian parliament approves foreign agents bill in third reading
According to the procedure, the bill will be submitted to President Salome Zourabichvili, who has already vowed to veto it
Read more
All agencies in Tatarstan on high alert, press service of regional head says
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defenses had shot down a Ukrainian drone over Tatarstan at about 7:30 a.m. Moscow time (4:30 a.m. GMT)
Read more
Some Russian border guards to stay in Armenia — Bortnikov
Alexander Bortnikov also noted that Russian border guards will protect Armenia's border with Turkey and Iran
Read more
Georgian government members could face sanctions over ‘erosion of democracy’ — US official
The Georgian parliament passed a bill on foreign agents in the final reading on May, 14
Read more
Diplomat says US words on possible reconsideration of relations with Georgia 'open threat'
Commenting on the situation surrounding the law on foreign agents in Georgia, Maria Zakharova pointed out that "internal processes in a sovereign state are a purely personal matter of that country, of the people"
Read more
Ukrainian crisis may be resolved by yearend, says former Virginia senator
"The shortage of artillery and other weapons causes problems, but the critical issue is their shortage of fighting men," Richard Black emphasized
Read more
Russian, Ukrainian people to restore relations sooner or later, senior diplomat says
"The Anglo-Saxons have always feared our unity and they have long been trying to pit us against each other and drown us in a bloody fratricide," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said
Read more
Conflict between Russia, Ukraine may last about 10 years — Polish foreign minister
Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that the conflict in Ukraine may last for a few more years, and no one, in his opinion, can say whether it is to last for five years
Read more
Blinken says current special military operation stage critical for Kiev
According to the US secretary of state, Russia is "ramping up another offensive against Ukraine, at Kharkov and across the east"
Read more
Ukrainian politician calls for international tribunal for NATO crimes
According to Andrey Derkach, a base is being created for "a far international legal probe" into terrorism, war crimes, corruption, crimes against the freedom of speech and human rights committed by NATO member countries
Read more
Russia’s UN mission expects Georgia to be wise enough not to sell out to US like Ukraine
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier the US demand that Tbilisi change its policy course raised the question of Washington’s true values
Read more
Russia to invite numerous global South leaders to BRICS summit — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat recalled that the participants in last year's BRICS summit in Johannesburg (South Africa) decided to form a new category of partner countries, which "will largely replace the BRICS+ format that has existed so far"
Read more
Countries of 'global billion' don’t view Earth as common home of humanity — Putin
"Earth is the cradle of humanity, our common home, and we are all equal as its inhabitants," he noted
Read more
Russia rejects Western attempts to impose order based on lies, hypocrisy — Putin
The Russian President pointed out that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS group "have well established themselves as key pillars of the emerging multipolar world order"
Read more
Dyumin, Patrushev, Yampolskaya et al. — who joined Russia’s renewed presidential staff
Alexey Dyumin, who quit the post of the Tula Region’s governor, and Nikolay Patrushev, who left the post of secretary of the Security Council, have become new aides to the Russian leader
Read more
Putin appoints acting governors of five regions
All of the appointed acting governors, except Dmitry Milyayev, are participants in the School of Governors - a program created on presidential instructions to train administrators for possible promotion at the regional and federal levels
Read more
Russian, Egyptian diplomats stress inadmissibility of Israel’s operation in Gaza
Mikhail Bogdanov and Nazih el-Nagari pointed to the necessity of an immediate ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave and stable humanitarian aide to the enclave’s population
Read more
NATO unable to prevent GPS jamming in Baltic region — retired Polish general
Waldemar Skrzypczak said he believes Russia is involved in the suppression of the GPS signal over the Baltic Sea to "test the alliance's reaction"
Read more
Belarus says Ukraine keeping up to 120,000 troops near border between countries
Konstantin Molostov said Belarus is taking "appropriate measures" in response to the actions of Ukraine
Read more
Air defenses destroy ten ATACMS missiles over Crimean Peninsula — Russian Defense Ministry
"The attacks involved US-made ATACMS missiles, French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, US-made HARM, large-caliber projectiles and fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement says
Read more
If West wants to solve Ukraine conflict on battlefield, 'so be it' — Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov reiterated that Russia was ready to negotiate peace not only in words, but also in deeds
Read more
Israel hits Hamas headquarters in UNRWA school in Gaza — IDF
According to the Israel Defense Forces, fifteen militants were eliminated as a result of the strike, with more than ten being Hamas members
Read more
Russian official lauds defense industry as world’s most powerful in basic arms output
Denis Manturov noted that the geopolitical situation was prompting the need constantly to improve operational characteristics of armaments and military hardware
Read more
Nord Stream saboteurs prepped in Ukraine, Romania — Ukrainian politician
According to Andrey Derkach, they trained on the South Stream, rented a large yacht, and then they were taken to Poland
Read more
Russia’s onslaught on Kharkov may compel Ukraine to truce — NYT
On May 11, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported liberating several populated localities in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Putin highlights successful trade between Russia, China
"Over the past five years, we have doubled the Russia-China turnover: it reached $227.8 billion last year, against $111 billion in 2019," the Russian leader said
Read more
All Ukrainians who covered up Nord Stream sabotage identified, politician says
According to Andrey Derkach, members of the group led by Roman Chervinsky acted under instructions from Christopher Smith, "the No.2 at the US Embassy in Ukraine at that time and a well-known" CIA agent
Read more
Israeli losses surpass 620 troops since Gaza conflict escalated
It is reported that since the onset of the ground operation in Gaza the Israeli army has lost 273 troops
Read more
Nearly 8,000 people evacuated from borderline districts in the Kharkov Region
Oleg Sinegubov specified that 2,202 people had been evacuated from the Chuguevsky District, 3,533 - from the Kharkovsky District, 79 - from the Bogodukhovsky District and 2,177 people had been evacuated by volunteers
Read more
Kremlin clarifies Patrushev’s new appointment
Since 2008, Patrushev has been the secretary of Russia’s Security Council, serving the longest in this capacity
Read more
Upgraded tank anti-FPV drone systems arrive for Russian troops in Ukraine operation
New Triton drone suppression systems can be mounted on both armor and quad bikes, sea boats and any objects that require protection against FPV drones, Denis Oslomenko elaborated
Read more
Putin sees training of fresh talent for government service as priority
"We have a whole range of relevant programs, competitions and projects in place," the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Serbian president thanks Russian authorities for supporting Belgrade’s sovereignty
Aleksandar Vucic met with Moscow’s Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko
Read more
Putin’s informal meeting with Xi Jinping seen as most important part of his trip to China
According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, this communication will revolve around the subject of Ukraine
Read more
Ukrainian commanders flee Kupyansk, leaving covering force — Russian lawmaker
The Kharkov direction is the most important and challenging frontline area for Russian troops, Viktor Vodolatsky pointed out
Read more
Russian diplomat puts blame for Kiev’s crimes on West
"The Zelensky regime’s sponsors are openly and publicly allowing it to hit civilian targets with the weapons they supply," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Taiwan registers approach of 45 Chinese aircraft
Earlier, the military agency reported spotting 23 Chinese aircraft near the island on Tuesday night, including Su-30 fighter jets and drones
Read more
Kremlin says no mechanisms in place to exchange info on Nord Stream sabotage with Kiev
Dmitry Peskov added that Kiev's information about the Nord Stream explosions, if it is of any value at all, "is something that the Dutch, the Swedes and others should scrutinize"
Read more
Russia’s Federal Guard Service gets latest weapons, including aircraft — director
Dmitry Kochnev stressed that the Federal Guard Service "is building up its combat capabilities and increasing its efficiency by equipping its units in charge of protecting the government with advanced weapons, accouterment, special military equipment"
Read more
Russia knows how to achieve large-scale goals, Putin says
Moscow prioritizes increasing people’s well-being in terms of economic development, the Russian President said in an interview with the Chinese news agency Xinhua
Read more
Valery Pikalev appointed head of Russia’s Federal Customs Service
He is St. Petersburg’s former deputy governor
Read more
Lavrov characterizes Europe's economic problems due to US pressure as ‘monstrous’
Using Germany as an example, the minister recalled that the prosperity of the European industrial complex is largely based on Russian energy resources
Read more
Egypt threatens to end its mediation between Israel, Hamas — WSJ
The officials said Egypt is also blocking any humanitarian aid trucks from entering Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing
Read more
West would try to exhaust Russia’s resources in potential conflict — Naryshkin
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the West is also seeking to force Russia to stop its anti-NATO efforts
Read more