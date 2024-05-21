BRATISLAVA, May 21. /TASS/ The National Council of Slovakia, in a unanimous resolution, has condemned the attempted assassination of Prime Minister Robert Fico, according to TASR news agency.
The parliament called for an end to the spread of hatred in society, emphasizing that citizens should not be targeted for their political views. "Citizens should not become targets of hate because of their political beliefs," the resolution stated, as quoted by the agency.
An armed attack on Slovak Prime Minister took place in the western Slovak town of Handlova on May 15. The politician suffered gunshot wounds and had to undergo surgery. The gunman, 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula was detained in the attack and later charged with a politically-motivated assassination attempt.
Fico previously served as Slovakia's Prime Minister from 2006 to 2010 and from 2012 to 2018. He returned to office in October 2023. Fico has long been critical of the West’s Ukraine strategy, emphasizing that there is no military solution to the conflict, while weapons supplies to Kiev are only leading to numerous casualties.