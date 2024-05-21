West’s attempts to wall off Russia not 'sign of great intelligence' — Lavrov

ASTANA, May 21. /TASS/. The desire of the collective West to build walls between Western countries and Russia reflects little intelligence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

"We know very well that the West likes to build walls or pull down the iron curtain. An actual wall is being built between a number of Scandinavian countries, I think, Finland and Estonia wanted to build an actual wall on the border with us," he said. "This is, actually, not a sign of great intelligence. This reflects those tasks that the collective West, led by the US, has set for itself on the global stage, including on the Eurasian continent," Lavrov added.

According to the top Russian diplomat, this way, the West is attempting "to control as much space as possible, using blackmail, threats, sanctions and ultimatums."