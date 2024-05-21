Russian envoy slams countries ignoring Ukrainian attacks on Zaporozhye nuke plant

VIENNA, May 21. /TASS/. The countries that refuse to acknowledge Ukraine’s responsibility for shelling attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are not concerned with the plant’s safety and security, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Roman Ustinov told reporters.

The International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS), organized by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is being held in Vienna May 20-24. During the presentation of national statements, a number of countries accused Russia of the situation around the nuclear facility.

"The main indication that the issues of nuclear and physical nuclear safety that the conference is dedicated to are not in the priority for the countries who verbally attack us is that none of them name the Ukrainian side as the culprit in the recent shelling attacks of the ZNPP even though they are perfectly aware of this," the diplomat said on the sidelines of the event.

The IAEA ICONS international nuclear security conference is held every four years. The event serves as a venue to exchange expert opinions and technical developments. Russia’s delegation includes specialists from the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision (Rostekhnadzor) and Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosatom.