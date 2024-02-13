Journalist Hinkle agrees with Carlson that Moscow is cleaner and safer than US cities

NEW YORK, February 13. /TASS/. American journalist Jackson Hinkle agreed with his colleague Tucker Carlson's opinion that Moscow makes a more pleasant impression than any city in the United States.

"Tucker Carlson says Moscow is much cleaner and safer than any major city in the US. I entirely agree," Hinkle wrote on his page on social network X.

Earlier, Carlson said at the World Government Summit in Dubai that the Russian capital is much cleaner, safer and more beautiful than any US city. Carlson singled out the Metro as one of the exemplary aspects of Moscow, where he spent eight days.