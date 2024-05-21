Russia rejects groundless accusations of inability of ensuring ZNPP’s operation — diplomat

VIENNA, May 21. /TASS/. Russia rejects allegations that it cannot ensure smooth operation of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Pant (ZNPP) as groundless, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Roman Ustinov said.

"All the groundless accusations that we are unable to maintain the proper level of nuclear and physical security are mere politicized statements," he said on the sidelines of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) International Conference of Nuclear Security (ICONS-24).

According to Ustinov, ahead of the conferences, the Russian side released a report about measures that are being taken to ensure the ZNPP’s security. "The report has historical background details about how the plant was built and how other Russian nuclear plants of the same design are operating. Russia is the holder of this technology," he explained, adding that the report also provides details on such matters as personnel recruitment, water-and power supplies to the ZNPP, as well as provision of spare parts to it, etc.

The IAEA organizes the International Conference on Nuclear Security very four years to exchange expert opinion and technical news. The Russian delegation includes specialists from the Federal Service for Ecological, Technological, and Nuclear Oversight and the state nuclear corporation Rosatom.