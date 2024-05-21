Iranian late foreign minister to be buried in Tehran on May 23

DUBAI, May 21. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who in the crash of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter, will be buried in Tehran on Thursday, the IRNA news agency said.

According to the agency, the farewell ceremony will be held in a square in front of the foreign ministry building in Tehran on Thursday morning. The minister will be buried later in the day in the territory of the Shah Abdul Azim Shrine.

Iranian news agency Mehr reported on Monday citing a local official that President Raisi will be buried in his home city of Mashed, Tabriz's Friday Prayer Imam Seyyed Mohammad-Ali Al-Hashem - in Tabriz, and Governor of East Azerbaijan Province Malek Rahmati - in Maragheh. All funerals will be held on May 23.

Raisi’s helicopter crashed in Iran’s province of East Azerbaijan on May 19. Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Governor of East Azerbaijan Malek Rahmati, Tabriz's Friday Prayer Imam Seyyed Mohammad-Ali Al-Hashem, and the chief of presidential bodyguards were also on board. The five passengers and three crew died.

A panel of inquiry has been set up to probe into the causes of the disaster. First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber became Iran’s acting president. An early presidential election is scheduled for June 28.