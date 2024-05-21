NEW YORK, May 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces do not have enough heavy vehicles to equip the recently mobilized forces, Forbes says.

According to Forbes, the law on mobilization, which entered into effect on May 18, is supposed to increase the number of servicemen, but the Ukrainian armed forces do not have enough heavy vehicles for the new recruits and to carry out an offensive. Forbes points out that Ukraine had to reorganize the 153rd Mechanized Brigade into an infantry one.

The universal mobilization has been repeatedly prolonged in Ukraine since February, 2022. The authorities do everything they can in order to prevent those eligible for military service to evade the draft. According to the Ukrainian media, men try to avoid mobilization at all costs, refusing to leave home for months, trying to leave the country under forged papers or cross the border illegally, sometimes risking their lives in the process.

Amid the existing problems with staffing of the army, Ukrainian authorities passed a law on new, harsher mobilization rules, which entered in effect on May 18. According to local experts, this will make it possible to draft hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. However, in the first day after the adoption of this law, local media reported deserted streets of large cities. In addition, according to the Ukrainian media, representatives of small and medium business also faced serious problems, related to staff shortage.