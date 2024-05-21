Up to 38 competence centers created in Russia to replace foreign software — Prime Minister

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 21. /TASS/. Up to 38 competence centers have been created in Russia to replace foreign software, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told Iranian participants at CIPR(Digital Industry of Industrial Russia).

"I see that you actively use certain software products at your stands," Mishustin said drawing attention to solutions based on Oracle and Microsoft.

"We [in the Russian Federation] are just presenting our original solutions <…>, the knowledge of which may be useful to you," he added.

"We have 38 competency centers created to replace [foreign software. We will be glad if you find something interesting]," Mishustin said.

At CIPR Iranian private companies presented fintech solutions, Oracle-based products, telecom services, software and AI solutions for the construction and oil and gas industries. In total, eight Iranian companies took part in the CIPR.