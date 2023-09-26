Finland has ruined its neutral status, joined 'US project' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Finland has ruined its neutral status and reputation and joined the "anti-Russian project of the United States," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following talks with Tunisia’s visiting Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar.

"I am surprised at the speed with which Finland has ruined its neutral status and its reputation and joined the United States’ anti-Russian project," he said.

Lavrov described Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen’s statement to the effect that Russians should pay "a price" for what was happening in Ukraine as "absolutely boorish."

"Once again, I would like to emphasize that Finland is making seven-league strides towards joining the frontrunners of the West's anti-Russian, Russophobic campaign," Lavrov pointed out.

"Mrs. Valtonen, apparently is still an inexperienced diplomat, for she stated outright why these sanctions are being imposed: to harm ordinary people."

"Accordingly, as she said, the price for waging such a war must be paid by the Russian people, so she wants the Russian people to rise up in revolt against their own government," Lavrov noted.