Trump expects US election issue to be taken to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, November 6. /TASS/. The litigation about the current presidential election in the United States is very likely to be taken to the US Supreme Court, President Donald Trump told reporters in the White House.

"It’s going to end up, perhaps, at the highest court in the land. We’ll see. But we think there’ll be a lot of litigation, because we can’t have an election stolen that way," the US leader said.

Trump said he had repeatedly expressed his concerns about the practice of mailing ballots before the 2020 Election Day.

"I have been talking about this for many months with all of you. And I’ve said very strongly that mailing ballots are going to end up being a disaster," he continued.

In his words, mailing ballots has already caused problems during some minor elections in the US.

"This is a large-scale version, and it’s getting worse and worse every day," the US president said.

"We can’t let that happen to the United States of America. It’s not a question of who wins: Republican, Democrat, Joe [Biden] or myself. We cannot let that happen to our country, we can’t be disgraced by having something like this happen," Trump said.

"So it will be hopefully cleared up, maybe soon, I hope soon. But it will hopefully go thorough process, a legal process," he added. "But ultimately I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule."

On November 3, American citizens headed to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections were held. The winner of the presidential race is still not known. According to estimates, made by major American TV channels, Joe Biden is in the lead. In order to win the US presidential race, a candidate needs 270 out of 538 electoral votes. Trump has filed lawsuits claiming irregularities in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia and has demanded a recount in Wisconsin, which is bound to lead to a contested outcome.

According to AP calculations, Trump has 214 electoral votes right now, while his Dem rival Joe Biden has 264.