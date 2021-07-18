Russian media watchdog demands Google unblock video on Russian MP’s YouTube channel

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia’s mass media watchdog Roscomnadzor said on Sunday it has demanded Google LLC unblock a video on the YouTube channel of Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov.

The video host removed a Post Scriptum program from the Alexei Pushkov official channel. The video is now available on RuTube.

"in its letter to Google LLC, Roscomnadzor emphasized that such actions violate key principles of free information dissemination and can be interpreted as an act of censorship. They also run counter to Russia’s constitution and laws," the watchdog’s press service said.

The blocked video is dedicated to the discussion of the problem of sex education of children, defending traditional family values, and the inadmissibility of violations of Russian laws.

According to the press service, YouTube blocks access to materials of the Russian mass media more often than other foreign services. Around 30 such cases of censorship of Russian media outlets, including Russia Today, Rossiya-24, NTV, Vzglyad, and others, have been exposed.