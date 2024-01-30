Manufacturer of Kalibr, Iskander missiles builds up capacity as state defense order grows

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The CEO of the Novator Design Bureau, which produces Kalibr and Iskander missiles, has notified Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu the enterprise has built up production capacity as the state defense order has grown.

"At the Almaz Antey Concern's enterprise, Sergey Shoigu inspected the production of Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles and cruise missiles of the Iskander tactical system. The Novator design bureau’s CEO Farid Abdrakhmanov told Shoigu that although there had been a significant increase in the state defense order in 2023, the production target was met in full," the concern said.

The result was achieved thanks to the expansion of the company's production capacity and transition to 24-hour three-shift mode of assembly of components at all affiliated plants.

Iskander-M 9K720 (SS-26 Stone by NATO classification) is designed to destroy multiple launch rocket systems, missile and air defense, aircraft and helicopters at airfields, command posts and infrastructure. A brigade set includes over 50 units of hardware, including launchers, transloaders, command-staff and service vehicles. It fires ballistic and cruise missiles to a range of 500 km.

The Kalibr (NATO reporting name: SS-N-27 Sizzler) is a Russian cruise missile engineered and produced by the Yekaterinburg-based Novator Design Bureau (part of the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer). The Russian Armed Forces currently operate shipborne Kalibr-NK and submarine-launched Kalibr-PL missile modifications.