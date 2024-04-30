UN chief urges Israel, Hamas to sign Gaza ceasefire agreement

UNITED NATIONS, April 30. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on Israel and Hamas to sign a ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip.

"I strongly encourage the government of Israel and the Hamas leadership to reach now an agreement [on a ceasefire]," he told journalists.

He noted that he has been consistently calling "for a humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and a massive surge in humanitarian aid."

"I fear the war, with all its consequences both in Gaza and across the region, will worsen exponentially," he warned.

The Walla news portal reported earlier that an Israeli delegation was expected to visit Cairo on April 30 to continue talks on the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

CNN said, citing its sources, that Hamas is considering Egypt’s new proposal on the release of hostages. According to the sources, Egypt suggested that 33 hostages be released in exchange for a pause in combat operations in the enclave.