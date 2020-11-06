Trump almost catches up with Biden in Arizona after 90% of ballots counted — CNN

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. Incumbent US President Donald Trump has almost caught up with his election rival Joseph Biden in the swing state of Arizona after 90% of ballots were counted, CNN said.

The vote count is still ongoing. According to CNN, Biden has about 50.1% of the vote, while Trump narrowed the margin with 48.5%.

In terms of popular votes, Biden has 46,257 ballots more than his rival.

Associated Press and Fox News have earlier projected Biden’s victory in this state. According to AP calculations, Trump has 214 electoral votes right now, while his Dem rival has 264. A candidate needs 270 electoral votes to win.