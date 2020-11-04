Putin, Lukashenko hold phone talks - BelTA

MINSK, November 4. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Belarusian news agency BelTA said citing the Telegram channel close to the Belarusian president’s press office.

No details of the conversation have been available yet.

The Russian and Belarusian presidents held their previous phone talks on October 7 to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh, Kyrgyzstan and the border reopening. Apart from that, the presidents focused on "the spread of coronavirus infections, voicing their concern about a surge in cases." Furthermore, they touched upon the domestic affairs of Belarus and Russia in the wake of the global crisis, along with some other international issues.