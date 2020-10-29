{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Armenia says its armed forces took down Turkish drone in Nagorno-Karabakh

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27

YEREVAN, October 29. /TASS/. Units of the Nagorno-Karabakh air defense forces have taken down a Bayraktar Turkish drone on Thursday morning, Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Telegram channel.

Armenian prime minister reports about civilian casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh

"Air defense units of Artsakh (the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic - TASS) have destroyed another Turkish fighter drone Bayraktar," she said.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians. Hostilities in the region continue despite the previously reached ceasefire agreements.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.

Kazakhstan reports sharp increase in coronavirus cases
Turkish F-16 may be used in case of external aggression against Azerbaijan — Aliyev
According to the head of state, there are "about five to six" Turkish F-16 jets in Azerbaijan
ISS crew to eliminate fracture aboard orbital outpost after Soyuz spacecraft’s landing
According to a source in the domestic space industry, some measurements need to be taken with the closed hatches
Daily growth of coronavirus cases in Poland surpasses 16,000
Currently, 20,700 beds for COVID-19 patients and 1,500 ventilators are available in the country
Putin approves strategy for development of Russian Arctic zone through 2035
The president announced plans to endorse the strategy in April 2019
Troops in Russia’s east to redeploy latest S-300 missile system to Kuril Islands in drills
During the exercise, the S-300V4 teams will accomplish combat training assignments at unknown practice ranges
Baku declares right to strike enemy military facilities regardless of their location
According to Azerbaijan's top brass, Armenia is advertently inflaming the situation
Erdogan says Turkey will not refuse from Russian S400 systems, despite US’ position
Turkish President said that the United States was free to use any sanctions it liked
Moscow ready not to deploy 9M729 missiles in European Russia, Putin says
Putin suggested considering "specific options of mutual verification measures for lifting the existing concerns"
Russia successfully test-fires new ABM interceptor missile
The new interceptor missile of the ABM system reliably confirmed its stated characteristics
Kremlin voices concern as fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh continues
The Kremlin spokesman noted that there was no lasting ceasefire in the region
Kremlin castigates Biden’s remark about Russia being biggest threat to US
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on US presidential candidate Joe Biden’s statement that Russia was the biggest threat to the US at the moment
Moon mining rush: Russia to draw UN’s attention to US plans to grab lunar resources
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April, proclaiming Washington’s right to extract various metals and other mineral resources on the Moon, particularly within the late phases of the Artemis lunar program
First component of Sputnik V received by 19,000 people in Moscow Region
According to the scientist, the preparation is developed in such a way that not only antibodies but also neutralizing antibodies are produced, which are 1.5-2 times higher than in those who had the infection
Media: Hainan to lay undersea cables from China to Southeast Asia's states
The authorities presented a plan for the free trade port’s development in June
China duty free operator's profit rises after quota increases on Hainan
The Hainan authorities expect that by the end of 2020, total sales in the province's duty free stores will reach about 30 billion yuan (about $ 4.4 billion)
Russian health ministry rules out commercial coronavirus vaccination for foreigners
"Any form of commercial vaccine supply can be discussed only after the domestic demand is satisfied," an aide to Russia's health minister said
Press review: Has Pakistan entered the Karabakh conflict and why Pompeo is touring S. Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 28
Russian Su-27 fighter intercepts US, German spy planes over Baltic Sea
The foreign reconnaissance planes were not allowed to violate Russia’s state border, according to the National Defense Control Center
Russian company to launch production of Canadian tractors
Production will be launched at a new tractor plant that will be built in Rostov-on-Don
Russia considers all scenarios over US' withdrawal from Treaty on Open Skies — envoy
The diplomat pointed out that the artificial crisis, created through Washington’s steps, does not facilitate strategic stability
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 carrier
The previously planned visits and meetings will be postponed
Press review: Iran, Russia accused of ‘meddling’ and Turkey’s Karabakh gamble irks Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 23
Troops demoralize enemy force with magnetic field in Volga area drills
The exercise involved over 600 troops
Hainan's Haikou presents the plan on bettering business climate
18 key indicators were established to control the plan's implementation
Clashes continue in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia says
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27
Lukashenko: Students taking part in Belarus protests should be expelled
The Belarusian president said the same should apply to lecturers and professors engaged in protests
Russia likely to reach plateau in COVID-19 cases by early December, expert says
To date, 1,531,224 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Oxygen supply system deactivated in Russian ISS section due to malfunction
According to Roscosmos, there is no danger to the crew and the space station itself
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev says control seized of over 10 settlements in Nagorno-Karabakh
US, EU capitals redouble efforts to contain Russia’s development - Lavrov
West has made it a rule to talk with Russia based on the presumption of its guilt, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said
Yerevan says Baku bombarded Armenian territory near Iranian border Tuesday morning
The incident took place at 10:00-10:15 local time, according to Armenian Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan
Urals army aviation brigade beefed up with world’s largest Mi-26 transport helicopter
The helicopter can transport up to 70 paratroopers or 85 passengers
Azerbaijan will ‘go all the way’ if Armenia does not leave its territories, president says
The situation with a continuous ceasefire and a frozen conflict does not suit Azerbaijan, the president said
Russian embassy slams proposed US visa restrictions for journalists
The unjustified complication of bureaucratic procedures and the creation of artificial barriers for the normal work of foreign journalists do not correspond with the concepts of freedom of speech and equal access to information, the Russian diplomatic mission said
Algeria receives 1st batch of MiG-29 fighter aircraft from Russia, reports say
The fighters were delivered disassembled and are now being prepared for their first flights at the Oran airbase
Russia’s defense chief highlights tension along borders with NATO countries
The North Atlantic Alliance is improving its military infrastructure, stockpiling supplies, armament and military hardware near the Union State’s borders, according to the top brass
Scientist from Russia’s Novosibirsk contracted COVID-19 twice for sake of experiment
He disclosed that he first contracted the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, during a flight from France to Novosibirsk with a junction in Moscow
Russia mulls repaying its state debt to S. Korea by helicopter supplies
JSC Russian Helicopters is working with interested Korean partners
Armenian prime minister reports about civilian casualties in Nagorno-Karabakh
The world community’s efforts on establishing a ceasefire in the conflict zone have again failed, said Nikol Pashinyan
Armenian foreign ministry sees no alternative to verification mechanisms in Karabakh
"Azerbaijan persistently avoids creating a system of this kind," Armenia said
Developer may disclose data on Sputnik V trials due to infections among volunteers
This requires relevant amendments to the legislation, according to the Gamaleya National Research Center director
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria, Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh — Kremlin
The conversation was held on the Turkish side’s initiative
Media: Hainan to set up smart checkpoints to monitor rainforests
Latest corvette built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet holds artillery firings in Sea of Japan
The Pacific Fleet’s auxiliary vessels and aircraft and helicopters of its naval aviation are providing support for the corvette’s trials at sea, according to the Fleet’s press office
Press review: Putin offers missile moratorium and Biden says Russia biggest threat to US
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 27
Dutch court removes judge as requested by Ukraine in Scythian gold case
The judge's objectivity was questioned in light of the fact that he represented interests of a Russian company 10 years ago and used to work closely with the lawyers who are now defending interests of Crimean museums in the case
Lavrov reiterates Moscow’s support for constitutional reform in Belarus
The sides also "touched upon pressing issues of cooperation within the framework of key international organizations"
Biden says Russia key threat to US
China is its biggest competitor, the Democratic presidential contender said
Gazprom to sell around 6 mln tonnes of LNG in 2020, boost volumes starting 2021
Asia remains the driver of LNG demand growth globally, with formation and development of new regional and niche consumption centers persisting amid ongoing globalization of the markets
