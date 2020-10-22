Armenia registers record high coronavirus growth rate in past day

YEREVAN, October 22. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by a record high number of 2,306 in the past twenty-four hours to 70,836, the republic’s Health Ministry reported on Thursday.

"In the past twenty-four hours, 2,306 coronavirus cases were identified and 588 patients recovered from the illness. To date, 49,787 patients have recovered from the disease while the total number of the infected stands at 70,836," the statement reads.

On October 21, Armenia reported 1,836 new coronavirus cases. A total of 10 coronavirus patients died at Armenian hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing fatalities to 1,131, the latest data indicate.

To date, Armenia has conducted about 362,000 coronavirus tests, covering about 12.4% of the country’s population. As many as 5,191 coronavirus tests were conducted in the past twenty-four hours, over 44% of which were positive.

The virus has been identified among about 2.4% of the republic’s population that equals 2.9 million people.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 41,522,720 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,136,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 30,935,020 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.