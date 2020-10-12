Zelensky lost Constitution’s guarantor status by cancelling Donbass elections — opposition

KIEV, October 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s political party Opposition Platform - For Life believes that President Vladimir Zelensky is behind the decision to cancel local elections in some territories of Donbass, which means that the head of state has in fact lost the right to be considered as the safeguard of the Constitution, the party’s co-leader Yuri Boiko has said.

"It is a crime. We have already requested an investigation. We know who is behind this. We know that Zelensky himself masterminded this process. He has lost the right to be considered as a safeguard of the Constitution after he stripped half a million people of their constitutional right to participate in the elections of local authorities," Boiko said in a video message uploaded to the Youtube channel Donbass Today.

Boiko said that if in reality Zelensky had nothing to do with the decision to cancel the elections, he must intervene and give the people the right to vote. Otherwise the head of state must bear political responsibility.