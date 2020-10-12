Zelensky lost Constitution’s guarantor status by cancelling Donbass elections — opposition

KIEV, October 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s political party Opposition Platform - For Life believes that President Vladimir Zelensky is behind the decision to cancel local elections in some territories of Donbass, which means that the head of state has in fact lost the right to be considered as the safeguard of the Constitution, the party’s co-leader Yuri Boiko has said.
"It is a crime. We have already requested an investigation. We know who is behind this. We know that Zelensky himself masterminded this process. He has lost the right to be considered as a safeguard of the Constitution after he stripped half a million people of their constitutional right to participate in the elections of local authorities," Boiko said in a video message uploaded to the Youtube channel Donbass Today.
Boiko said that if in reality Zelensky had nothing to do with the decision to cancel the elections, he must intervene and give the people the right to vote. Otherwise the head of state must bear political responsibility.
"The people do not deserve such a slap on the face from the authorities. They have been prohibited from electing mayors without any reason whatsoever," Boiko said.
On July 15, Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) voted to call local elections in Ukraine on October 25, 2020. According to the document they will take place in the whole territory of the country except for ten territorial entities in the Donetsk Region and eight in the Lugansk Region. The same resolution banned elections in the areas of Donbass that Kiev does not control. Item four of this resolution lists the conditions on which the elections can be held there - restoration of Ukraine’s control of the border between the areas in question and Russia, pullout of all "illegal armed groups" and military equipment (an allusion to the people’s militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics) and the restoration of "constitutional law and order" in the region in accordance with Ukraine’s current laws.
All these demands run counter to the Minsk Accords, which envisage a special status for the region and elections there on conditions agreed in advance directly with Donbass representatives. Restoration of Ukraine’s control of the border is the last step of the agreed settlement procedure.