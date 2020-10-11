Azerbaijani prosecutors say five dead, 28 injured in missile attack on Ganja

BAKU, October 11. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office said five people were killed and 28 injured when a missile struck an apartment building in Ganja, Azerbaijan’s second largest city.

"Five people were killed and 28 injured as a result of a missile attack that occurred at approximately 02:00 (local time, 01:00 Moscow time) on October 11 in the city of Ganja, which is far off from the conflict zone," the Prosecutor General’s Office said in a statement.

According to prosecutors, a missile struck an apartment building in the city center.

The country’s emergencies ministry said the building was completely destroyed. Earlier, rescuers said 17 survivors had been pulled from the rubble.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

At the talks, brokered by Russia and held in Moscow on October 9, Azerbaijan and Armenia had agreed a ceasefire. It came into effect at 12.00 local time on Saturday, October 10 for humanitarian reasons, for the exchange of detainees and recovery of the bodies of those killed in fighting. Soon after noon the sides traded blame for violating the ceasefire agreement.