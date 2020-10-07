Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank advises lenders to temporarily suspend work

BISHKEK, October 7. /TASS/. The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan recommended the country’s commercial lenders to temporarily suspend their activities due to the complicated political situation, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In order to ensure safety of the country’s financial and banking sector and to preserve assets of financial credit institutions, the National Bank of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan recommends that commercial banks and non-banking financial credit institutions suspend their work on October 7 and step up security measures until the political situation in the country stabilizes," the statement says.