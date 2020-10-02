WHO urges against harsh restrictions amid growing COVID-19 incidence in Russia

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The World Health Organization representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic cautioned against repeat introduction of harsh restrictions in the country amid growing COVID-19 incidence.

"The local authorities know the current epidemiological situation better. But a major lockdown must be avoided at all costs. People must realize and bear their personal responsibility: keep maximum social distance, disinfect hands, wear masks. This is also a business’s task to protect employees and clients, to increase distance between them and so on. Local restrictions may be a solution, but, of course, we cannot rule out introduction of other necessary measures," Vujnovic said in her interview for Forbes published Friday.