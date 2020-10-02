WHO urges against harsh restrictions amid growing COVID-19 incidence in Russia

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The World Health Organization representative in Russia Melita Vujnovic cautioned against repeat introduction of harsh restrictions in the country amid growing COVID-19 incidence.
"The local authorities know the current epidemiological situation better. But a major lockdown must be avoided at all costs. People must realize and bear their personal responsibility: keep maximum social distance, disinfect hands, wear masks. This is also a business’s task to protect employees and clients, to increase distance between them and so on. Local restrictions may be a solution, but, of course, we cannot rule out introduction of other necessary measures," Vujnovic said in her interview for Forbes published Friday.
According to the WHO official, prolonged lockdowns influence human mental state, and therefore should be avoided at all costs.
"Maybe, imposition of some local lockdowns [is possible]. But cooperation and support of the society is necessary," Vujnovic said.
According to official statistics, 1,194,643 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia, with 970,296 successful recoveries and 21,077 deaths.