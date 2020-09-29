Azeri president denies reports Syrian militants fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has said that there are no militants from Syria in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

"No. This is just more fake news. There are no Syrian militants. There is not a single piece of evidence or proof," he told the Russian TV Tuesday.

Aliyev added that these reports "circulate across different websites and media outlets." "There is no need in that (attracting militants from Syria - TASS). Azerbaijan has a well-trained army and a large mobilization reserve. Literally yesterday I declared a nationwide mobilization, we are calling tens of thousands of people in reserve to take up the arms. We have no need of human resources with a population of 10 million compared to Armenia’s 2 million," he noted.