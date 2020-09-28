About 200 military servicemen wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, September 28. /TASS/. About 200 military servicemen from the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic have suffered wounds in clashes with the Azerbaijani military, Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesman Artsrun Ovannisyan said at a briefing on Monday.

"About 200 troops from the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army have been wounded. All of them are under medical observation, some have been sent to Yerevan," he pointed out.

The Armenian government’s information center said earlier on Monday that 31 military servicemen from the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic had been killed in combat since September 27.

On September 27, Baku said that Armenia had shelled the Azerbaijani army’s positions and Yerevan, in turn, claimed that Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces had launched an offensive towards Nagorno-Karabakh, shelling regional settlements, including the capital, Stepanakert. Both parties reported casualties, including civilian casualties. The Armenian authorities declared martial law and announced a mobilization. Azerbaijan also declared martial law and announced a partial military mobilization.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.