G20 Summit to take place virtually on November 21-22 - statement

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The G20 summit, chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdel Aziz al Saud, will take place on November 21-22 in a video conference format, the G20 said in a joint statement Monday.

"The G20 leaders’ summit will be held virtually on November 21-22," the statement says. "The summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and by laying down foundations for a better future."

The statement underscored the role of the group in fighting the pandemic. Besides the $21 billion, invested in production and distribution of a vaccine and provision of access to medical treatment, the G20 countries have also allocated $11 trillion to support the global economy, it says.

Besides the coronavirus, the Summit will also focus on a number of other issues, including innovations.