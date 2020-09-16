Personal data of about 300 Belarusian police officers doxed on Internet

MINSK, September 16. /TASS/. About 300 Belarusian police officers have been doxed since August 9, with their private and personal information having been deliberately disseminated over the Internet. Head of the Interior Ministry’s Main Department of Internal Security Andrei Parshin said on Wednesday.

"The data of about 300 police officers has been exposed on the Internet since August 9. More than 250 police officers and their family members have faced destructive pressure," he said, as cited by the BelTA news agency.

The Belarusian Ministry of the Interior initiated 43 criminal cases over threats against police officers. "Currently, 43 criminal cases have been initiated against people who committed such violations against police officers. Of them, 21 individuals have already been defined as suspects and are under criminal investigation with possible imprisonment penalty; 36 people have been slapped with administrative penalties," Parshin said.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry said earlier that work was underway on all reports concerning threats, slander and insults against police officers and their family members, as well as media leaks of their personal data.

Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who garnered 10.12%, refused to recognize the election’s results and left Belarus. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. The opposition’s Coordination Council keeps calling on the country’s people to carry on with protests, while the authorities are emphasizing the need to put an end to unauthorized activities.