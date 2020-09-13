Military trucks deployed to block road before demonstrators in Minsk

MINSK, September 13. /TASS/. Military trucks have been deployed to block the avenue leading to Minsk’s Drozdy neighborhood in a bid to stop tens of thousands of demonstrators marching in that direction in protests against the results on the August 9 presidential polls.

Police have also deployed water cannons and fences. The protesters have come up to the fence. No aggressive actions have been reported on either of the sides.

Minsk’s Drozdy neighborhood is home to many of Belarusian high-ranking officials. One of the government residences in located in the area too.