Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus exceeds 73,200

MINSK, September 8. /TASS/. As many as 177 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 73,200, the country’ health ministry reported on Tuesday.

"A total of 721 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak (five deaths during the past day)," it said, adding that five coronavirus-related deaths were reported during the day.

According to the latest update, as many as 71,916 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease, including 33 in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,596,826 people, or 16.8% of the population have been tested for the novel coronavirus, including 5,579 during the day.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. The maximal daily tally of newly confirmed coronavirus cases was reported in April when more than 900 patients tested positive in one day.

The country’s health ministry anticipates a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic in November-December.