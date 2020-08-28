Security measures enhanced in Tskhinval amid unauthorized rally

TSKHINVAL, August 28. /TASS/. Police have enhanced security measures in the South Ossetian capital city Tskhinval amid the unauthorized rally, the country’s acting Interior Minister Merab Pukhayev told TASS on Friday.

"We have maximally enhanced security measures in the capital city. This is an unauthorized rally, so we keep the situation under control," he said.

Several hundred people gathered in central Tskhinval on Friday following reports about the death of a local resident who had been detained on the previous day on suspicion of assassination attempt on Interior Minister Igor Naniyev. People demanded resignation of the government.

On Friday evening, South Ossetian Prime Minister Erik Pukhayev said he was stepping down. The president has not yet accepted his resignation.