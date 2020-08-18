Belarus Coordination Council not seeking power grab, says Tikhanovskaya’s representative

MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. The Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition will hold its first meeting on August 19, it will not be seeking to illegally seize power, Olga Kovalkova, authorized representative of former Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told a press conference Tuesday.

"The Coordination Council is not setting a goal to seize power by employing illegal methods. We use only legal and non-violent means," she underlined.

Moreover, Kovalkova noted that the council will convene for its first meeting on Wednesday, August 19.

She added that the opposition views Tikhanovskaya as a "guarantor of power transfer," while her election program "continues to be implemented." "We want a peaceful process that is vital for our country and its citizens," Kovalkova noted. Moreover, she expressed hope for a response "from the other side." If it does not follow, according to her, the country will plunge into economic and political crises.

Belarus has been engulfed in mass protests since August 9 when the country held its presidential election, as people reject the official results of the vote, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko securing his reelection. In the first days of unrest, the rallies were coupled with clashes between demonstrators and police officers. According to the national interior ministry, more than 6,000 people were detained, while dozens of police officers and protesters were wounded.

Official results of the Central Election Commission show incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning the election with 80.1% of the votes, while his main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya came second with 10.12% The opposition rejected the results. On August 16, Minsk saw the largest protest rally against Lukashenko.