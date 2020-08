MINSK, August 13 /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement officers left Yandex and Uber offices in Minsk 2.5 hours later on Thursday.

Six uniformed individuals went out of the building, got into a minivan and departed.

Representatives of the companies refused to interact with mass media.

Investigative activities were conducted in Yandex and Uber offices in Minsk, a security official told TASS earlier on Thursday.