MOSCOW, August 13 /TASS/. Unidentified armed individuals have come to Yandex offices in Minsk, a source close to the Russian technology company told TASS and Yandex confirmed this piece of news.

"Unknown people in black clothing, with arms, came to Yandex offices in Minsk. Offices are blocked, including several employees within," the source said.

The company’s press service confirmed the source’s words. "We are checking details," the press service says.