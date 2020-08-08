Rights group says opposition rally participants detained in Minsk

MINSK, August 8. /TASS/. Belarusian law enforcement officers detained several participants of a solidarity rally in central Minsk, the unregistered Vesna human rights center said on Saturday.

"Participants of traditional bicycle rallies of solidarity are being detained in Minsk," the statement says, adding that four people have been detained so far.

Belarusian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova did not comment on the report. However, she rejected information released via Telegram channels that a cycler was allegedly hit by a police car.

"The news of a person being hit by a car is fake. According to preliminary information, this person had an epileptic fit. Officers called an ambulance. He is now hospitalized," Chemodanova said.

Belarus will hold presidential elections on August 9. By now, the presidential candidates are incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko, co-leader of the Govori Pravdu (Tell the Truth) public movement Andrei Dmitriyev, former member of the lower parliament house Anna Kanopatskaya, housewife Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, and leader of the Belarusian Social Democratic Gramada Sergei Cherchen.

The electoral campaign has been marred by detention of opposition politicians and activists and unsanctioned rallies.