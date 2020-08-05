Zelensky, Lukashenko discuss extradition of Donbass events’ participants

KIEV, August 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Zelensky and Alexander Lukashenko, discussed the issue of extraditing the participants of Donbass events detained in Belarus, the Ukrainian president’s office said on Wednesday.

"The heads of state discussed in detail the issues related to the detention in Belarus in late July of a group of individuals linked to the Wagner private military company," the statement runs.

"The sides highlighted the need for further effective cooperation between competent authorities of the two states, in particular in the context of handing over to Ukraine the persons suspected of terrorist activity on our state’s soil," according to the statement.