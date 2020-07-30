US intends to leave Afghanistan by May 2021, says Pompeo

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. The United States is planning to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by next May as part of the peace agreement signed with the Taliban earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday, speaking at the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

"We’ve entered into agreement [with the Taliban]. We will go to zero [US soldiers deployed in Afghanistan], we’ll get our forces out of there. I think it’s May of next year," the US diplomacy chief said when asked about the withdrawal of US troops from the country.