LONDON, July 21. /TASS/. The UK Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament claimed Tuesday citing commentaries from open sources that Russia sought to meddle in the 2014 referendum on independence of Scotland.

The authors of a 55-page report mention "credible open source commentary suggesting that Russia undertook influence campaigns in relation to the Scottish independence referendum in 2014," and call Russia’s alleged actions "the first post-Soviet Russian interference in a Western democratic process."

Russia repeatedly denied trying to interfere in electoral processes in other countries. On Sunday, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told BBC that Russia is only interested in development of ties with the Scottish business.