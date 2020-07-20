Tajikistan coronavirus cases nearing 7,000

DUSHANBE, July 20. /TASS/. Health workers have identified 43 new coronavirus cases in Tajikistan, bringing the total to 6,921, the national health ministry said Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, Tajikistan identified 43 new COVID-19 cases, while total cases in the country reached 6,921," the message reads. According to the ministry, no new fatalities were recorded, while 57 people died overall from the virus-related causes.

The healthcare agency adds that 5,629 people recovered from coronavirus in total in Tajikistan, or 81.3% of all infections. It is specified that 51 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, while 160 more people are still placed under observation.

Tajikistan reported its first fifteen coronavirus cases on April 30.

