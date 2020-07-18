Russian, Azerbaijani defense ministers discuss situation in South Caucasus

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has discussed the current situation in South Caucasus during a phone call with his Azerbaijani colleague Zakir Hasanov, the Russian Defense Ministry informed reporters on Saturday.

"During an exchange of opinions, they have discussed the matters related to the general situation in South Caucasus," the ministry noted.

Shoigu and Hasanov also discussed current bilateral matters, namely the preparations for the VI International Army Games 2020 set to begin in August 2020. "Besides, Army General Sergei Shoigu has informed his colleague about the combat readiness check that has been launched under the order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces," the ministry stated.

The phone call was held on the initiative of Azerbaijan.