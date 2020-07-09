{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by almost 205,000 in past day

The number of fatalities increased by 5,575

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. More than 205,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 9, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 11.8 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Thursday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 9, as many as 11,874,226 novel coronavirus cases and 545,481 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 204,967 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,575.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 6,125,802. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 121,117 and the number of deaths - by 3,778 and reached 272,606.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,847,887 and the number of fatalities is 201,853. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 20,098 and the number of deaths - by 598.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,222,070 cases and 29,127 fatalities as of July 9. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 17,372 and the number of deaths - by 463.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,973,695), Brazil (1,668,589), India (767,296), Russia (707,301), Peru (309,278), Chile (303,083), the United Kingdom (286,983), Mexico (268,008), Spain (252,513), and Iran (248,379).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

World
