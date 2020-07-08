Bulgaria reports record high growth in daily COVID-19 cases

SOFIA, July 8. /TASS/. Bulgaria’s sanitary authorities registered 188 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, some 14 more than a day earlier, making it the highest figure in the republic since the start of the pandemic, the Health Ministry’s United Information Portal said.

According to official data, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 6,102, including among 465 medical workers. In the past 24 hours, four patients died from the coronavirus and the total death toll hit 254. Some 483 patients with the coronavirus are receiving treatment in hospitals, including 32 in intensive care. A total of 3,037 people have recovered.

Bulgaria reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8. The authorities declared a state of emergency on March 13 until May 14. Now there is a state of emergency epidemiological situation in Bulgaria, which was extended until the end of July. Social distancing and wearing face masks is compulsory in indoor public places.