More than 10 people killed in militant attack on maternity hospital in Kabul

The Kabul Directorate of Security reported that the target of the radical group was a local hotel adjacent to the maternity hospital where foreigners were staying

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. More than ten civilians were killed as a result of an attack of a group of militants on the maternity hospital located in the western part of the Afghan capital, the pan-Arab Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported in its electronic edition.

According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, in the early morning several extremists dressed in military uniforms attacked the maternity hospital located in the Dashte Barchi capital district. In the first minutes of the attack the militants detonated several explosive devices near the hospital. A shootout began between the attackers and the hospital security guards, as well as a number of police officers who came to their aid, which lasted several hours.

As a result of the armed attack, according to the latest data, no less than 14 people were killed including two newborns, while 15 were wounded. As Tariq Aryan, the Interior Ministry spokesman noted, during the attack the security forces managed to evacuate from the hospital and rescue over 40 people who were located inside. Four extremists who attacked the Kabul hospital were eliminated.